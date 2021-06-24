Whitecaps Prospect Report: Trei Cruz

*All results from games played on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (11-27) Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 10, Syracuse 7 / 10 (BOX) This one was a battle. Both teams plated two runs apiece in the first, but Syracuse took the initial lead in the fifth when Travis Blankenhorn and Orlando Calixte both homered, Blankenhorn a two-run shot and Calixte a solo blast. The RailRiders rallied in the bottom of the inning, tying things up and then taking the lead, but their lead would be short lived as Cesar Puello and the rehabbing Jeff McNeil both drove in runs, making it a 7-6 ballgame. That lead held into the bottom of the ninth, when Yennsy Díaz allowed a run to score, tying things up at 7-7 and forcing the game into extra innings. Syracuse failed to drive their phantom runner in in the top of the tenth. Rob Brantley hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the inning. Win some, lose some I guess. Actually, scratch that.