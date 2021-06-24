Cancel
Baseball

Whitecaps Prospect Report: Trei Cruz

By Jason Hutton
Fox17
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrei Cruz is a third generation professional baseball player. His father, Jose Cruz jr. played 12 seasons in the majors and hit 204 career homer runs. His grandfather, Jose Cruz played 19 years in the bigs and had over 2200 career hits. Trei said he spent as much time at...

www.fox17online.com
