Baylor's Mack Rhoades named top athletic director by SBJ

By Chad Conine
WacoTrib.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaylor athletic director Mack Rhoades was named Sports Business Journal’s 2021 Athletics Director of the Year at the SBJ Sports Business Awards on Wednesday night. This marks the second Athletics Director of the Year honor Rhoades has earned in as many years. He was chosen as a 2019-20 NACDA Under Armour Athletics Director of the Year in March 2020. Rhoades was also one of five finalists for the 2020 SBJ Athletics Director of the Year.

