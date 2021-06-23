Celebrating a good girl
Andy Moore, husband to Aegis Living Queen Anne Galer General Manager Kaylan Moore, feeds their dog, goldendoodle-mix and Queen Anne Galer Community Barketing Officer Elle, a treat at a celebration and book release last week to honor Elle and a book written about her, ‘Elle’s Grand Day on Galer,’ in front of the assisted living facility, 223 W. Galer St., Queen Anne. At the event, Elle greeted her adoring fans, who listened to live music and received copies of book, dog treats, cupcakes from Trophy Cupcakes and signature drinks from Caffe Fiore.queenannenews.com