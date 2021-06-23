Celebrating a good girl

High-school sophomore Magalie (Emilie Bierre), 13 years old, is pregnant. She’s kept it a secret for so long that she’s in her second trimester before anyone else finds out. But now her mom (Marianne Farley) knows. And then mom tells her neighbor friend, and soon enough, their entire Québécois small town is set alight with whispered gossip and not-so-subtle speculation about Magalie’s predicament, and who might be responsible for it. Because Magalie won’t say who the father of her baby is.