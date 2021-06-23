Cancel
Sweden 3-2 Poland: Blågult top Group E with victory over Poland

By Zak Armitage
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSweden fended off a valiant fightback from Poland, led by their star player Robert Lewandowski, to take a 3-2 victory that sees them top Group E at Euro 2020. It was a hard-fought encounter in Russia, with both sides having their fair share of opportunities, but it was Sweden who would fend off an almighty fightback attempt from Poland to take their tally to seven points and solidify a mightily impressive record in Group E, a group which Spain were expected to win in the build-up to the competition.

