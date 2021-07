Relief and release for Spain, vindication and – at last – a victory for Luis Enrique. On the eve of this 5-0 win over Slovakia, the Spanish manager made a statement that was a lot more assertive than anything his team had done up to this game.“I have the feeling that this is like a bottle of cava that is about to be uncorked,” Enrique said. “As soon as we do take that cork out, as soon as we produce a complete performance and get the kind of win that gives us confidence, our best version will come out.”So...