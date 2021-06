Gordon Graham here with Today's Tip from Lexipol. Today's Tip is for fire service personnel. Today I am going to talk about physical fitness. As a firefighter, you need to be concerned with physical fitness. Being fit means you have the necessary strength to do your job. It also means you have the stamina to complete your assigned tasks. You might be thinking, I don't want to look like a bodybuilder or, I don't want to live on protein shakes for the rest of my career. That's not what I'm saying. What I'm talking about is a general level of fitness that prepares you to do your job and stay as healthy as possible.