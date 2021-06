Dawn Lee, a content creator who led HYPEBAE’s list of K-beauty YouTubers to follow in 2021, has died after a two-year fight against cancer. Also known by the name Saebyeok, Lee was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2019. Instead of taking a break from work, the beauty guru openly shared her cancer and chemotherapy journey with the world to deliver messages of hope for all. The YouTuber, whose story was covered on major platforms like ABC News and BBC, was loved for her uplifting and positive energy, as well as her down-to-earth personality.