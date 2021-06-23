Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Will a Covid-19 vaccine booster be needed later this year?

Napa Valley Register
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta reports on these booster studies.

Sanjay Gupta
