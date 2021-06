(Saint Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz and legislative leaders all want to avoid a state government shutdown. Senate Republican Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says a number of major state budget bills are close to being wrapped up with nine days remaining before state government begins shutting down. Gazelka said, "It's my commitment that we not get to July 1st. I think that would be really bad for Minnesota. I do think that the governor and the speaker agree with that." Governor Tim Walz says much is of this negotiation is less about money than it is about the ideological differences. House Speaker Melissa Hortman says it's her hope that we would be done by Friday.