What’s Going on Between Alex Rodriguez and Ben Affleck’s Ex Lindsay Shookus?

Reading through the headlines, it feels like we’ve taken a time travel device back to 2004 when Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were getting all the attention. Nicknamed “Bennifer,” people were obsessed with these two, wanting to know all the details of their relationship. When the two eventually called off their engagement and both moved on with other people, they seemed a thing of the past. Until now – 17 years later, the two rekindled their romance. And it looks sweet and similar, but there’s one big difference: both have kids now, and those kids are old enough to have an opinion. Here’s what JLo’s kids might really think of Ben after being spotted out at dinner together.