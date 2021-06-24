Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

What’s Going on Between Alex Rodriguez and Ben Affleck’s Ex Lindsay Shookus?

By Glenn Rowley
Posted by 
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A-Rod's revenge? According to a new report, Alex Rodriguez has been spending time with Lindsay Shookus, who happens to be none other than Ben Affleck's ex-girlfriend. The athlete, along with his business partner Marc Lore, was spotted by Page Six at a birthday party for the Saturday Night Live writer in the Hamptons. In a video taken at the event, A-Rod can be seen seated right next to the birthday girl as magician Josh Beckerman performs for the attendees.

965kvki.com
96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Lo
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Marc Anthony
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Lindsay Shookus
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Jennifer Garner
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: why Alex Rodríguez’s alleged lover sent a peculiar message to JLo

However, on Monday, June 14, all the alerts were activated because what for many was the confirmation of the romance arrived, even though neither Jennifer Lopez ni Ben Affleck have accepted that they returned to the relationship. During the celebration for the 50 years of Linda Lopez, sister of the singer, they could not hide the passion that exists and they were filled with kisses, caresses and hugs at the famous Nobu sushi restaurant in Malibu, United States, regardless of the attendees. saw them or were photographed.
RelationshipsOk Magazine

A Meeting Of The Jens! Jennifer Lopez Has 'Already Contacted' Ben Affleck's Ex Jennifer Garner 'To Organize A Sit-Down' About Their Kids, Spills Source

Not so fast! As Jennifer Lopez’s relationship with Ben Affleck heats up, the superstar is looking forward to meeting his kids — but she’ll have to get the all-clear from their mom, Jennifer Garner, first. Article continues below advertisement. The Hustlers star, 51, "has already contacted Jen to organize a...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Alex Rodriguez Was Spotted Leaving Katie Holmes' Building, But It's Not What You Think

Watch: Alex Rodriguez Hangs With Ex-Wife Cynthia After J.Lo Split. It's like a bad joke: J.Lo's ex walks into an apartment complex where Tom Cruise's ex also lives. An eyewitness tells E! News that's exactly what happened on Sunday, June 13, when Alex Rodriguez was spotted stopping by the Manhattan apartment building that Katie Holmes calls home, along with her 15-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise. Fans filled in the blanks, albeit prematurely.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez Shares Family Photos With Ex-Husband Marc Anthony on Father’s Day Amid Ben Affleck Romance

Still a team! Jennifer Lopez sent Father’s Day wishes to ex-husband Marc Anthony as her love life continues to make headlines. The 51-year-old Hustlers star shared a handful of photos of the 52-year-old In the Heights actor on Sunday, June 20, in honor of the holiday. The collages showed Anthony smiling alongside Lopez and their 13-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with a “Happy Father’s Day” sticker pasted in the corner.
Celebritiesrealitytea.com

Madison LeCroy Jokes She’s Responsible For Jennifer Lopez Reuniting With Ben Affleck; Madison Claims She Had No Role In Jennifer And Alex Rodriguez’s Split

Madison LeCroy really brought her own individual brand of messy to Southern Charm. Her tumultuous (and thankfully former) relationship with Austen Kroll was hard to watch from the beginning. All the way back to the world’s most hilarious video of her catching Austen having an alleged threesome. Madison has a special way of pushing Shep Rose’s buttons. And she has a thing for flirting with A-list athletes to piss of Austen, Craig Conover and anyone else who has a problem with her.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fatherly

Here’s What JLo’s Kids Might REALLY Think of Ben Affleck

Reading through the headlines, it feels like we’ve taken a time travel device back to 2004 when Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were getting all the attention. Nicknamed “Bennifer,” people were obsessed with these two, wanting to know all the details of their relationship. When the two eventually called off their engagement and both moved on with other people, they seemed a thing of the past. Until now – 17 years later, the two rekindled their romance. And it looks sweet and similar, but there’s one big difference: both have kids now, and those kids are old enough to have an opinion. Here’s what JLo’s kids might really think of Ben after being spotted out at dinner together.
Celebritiesthecut.com

So Now A-Rod Is Hanging Out With Ben Affleck’s Ex?

Welcome to another installment of “Hey, A-Rod… What Are You Doing?” Today’s edition comes courtesy of “Page Six,” which reported that Alex Rodriguez was apparently partying with TV producer Lindsay Shookus over the weekend. Why should you care? Because Shookus is Ben Affleck’s ex. Meaning, A-Rod was hanging out with Ben Affleck’s former girlfriend while Affleck was rekindling his romance with Jennifer Lopez, Rodriguez’s recent ex. I am going to need a map to follow the love polygon they have created.
MLBhollywoodunlocked.com

Alex Rodriguez Rents Hamptons Mansion By Jennifer Lopez’s Home

Alex Rodriguez Rents Hamptons Mansion By Jennifer Lopez’s Home. Jennifer Lopex and Alex Rodriguez might be a thing of the past, but it looks like the MLB player is looking to stay close to his ex, literally. According to Page Six, Rodriguez has reportedly rented temporary moved $5 million mansions...
Miami, FLPosted by
HollywoodLife

Alex Rodriguez ‘Grateful’ To ‘Lean’ On Ex-Wife Cynthia Scurtis After J.Lo Split: ‘She’s There For Him’

A-Rod reunited with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis at a Miami gym on June 12 and sources say the former MLB player has been leaning on her since splitting with Jennifer Lopez. Alex Rodriguez called his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, 48, a “world class mommy” after she joined him for a workout at 54D in Miami’s Coral Gables on June 12. The 45-year-old baseball legend split with Jennifer Lopez, 51, in March and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that his ex has been helping keep his spirits up.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Ana de Armas, Ben Affleck’s ex also got love

Ben Affleck He was not the only one who continued his love life after the end of his affair with Ana de Armas. While the news that occupies the newspapers of celebrities around the world is the reunion of Bennifer, the actress of Cuban-Spanish origin would be advancing in a relationship with a powerful executive, according to local reports.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
E! News

Jennifer Lopez Looks Happier Than Ever With Ben Affleck on Date Night

Watch: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share Sweet Kiss at Family Dinner. Jennifer Lopez was all smiles on her latest date night with Ben Affleck. On Friday, June 25, the two lovebirds were photographed out to dinner at the Mediterranean seafood restaurant Avra in Beverly Hills, Calif. J.Lo was seen smiling while sitting with the Oscar winner in the back seat of a chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce after they exited the eatery. The 51-year-old actress and singer looked chic in a cream blazer over a matching top and khaki shorts, paired with black stiletto sandals. Affleck, 48, wore a casual black jacket over a green button-down shirt, dark blue jeans and black tennis shoes.