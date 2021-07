Life is good! I recently bought a RadRunner electric utility bicycle online and it has been great to ride again and not feel defeated by huffing and puffing up any hills. There are four levels of pedal assist on the bike so all I do is twist the right handle grip and power is engaged. Zoom! The bike was largely assembled when it arrived and is real sharp looking in olive green matte finish with black fenders over twenty-inch wheels....great for short people. It can go 45 miles per battery charge and 20 miles an hour on level ground but will go further if you pedal assist. This girl got some fun gear, too, like a really “Rad” black helmet, black open finger-padded palm gloves, a water bottle holder and a comfy seat. Next comes a set of black saddle bags for light cargo and an odometer to monitor distance. It has been delightful cruising the paved Mesabi Trail system that is right across the street from my house in Soudan. I love breathing in scents of warm pine needles and flowering plants as I move down the trails through the woods, plus, it reminds me of being a carefree kid. I even have a little bell to alert unaware pedestrians of a possible onslaught. My first trial ride was doing circles through soft grass in my empty second lot to gain balance and an acceptable level of skill before hitting the pavement. What a great summer toy it is and so thrilling to finally be able to reach the top of the hill with breath intact and no intensely burning calf muscles.