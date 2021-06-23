Survey Reveals Color is a Key Factor in 88% of Vehicle Purchasing Decisions
PHILADELPHIA – Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, released its Automotive Color Preferences 2021 Consumer Survey aimed at analyzing the relationship between color and vehicle purchasing decisions among consumers. More than 4,000 participants aged 25 to 60 in four of the largest vehicle-producing countries – China, Germany, Mexico and the U.S., responded that color was a key factor in 88% of vehicle purchasing decisions.www.autodealertodaymagazine.com