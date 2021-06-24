Cancel
NBA

Young scores 48 points, Hawks beat Bucks 116-113 in Game 1

By STEVE MEGARGEE, , Associated Press
Dayton Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (AP) — Trae Young remains as poised as ever in hostile environments in his first postseason. Young scored 48 points, Clint Capela converted a go-ahead putback with 29.8 seconds left and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 on Wednesday night to open the Eastern Conference finals. The...

www.daytondailynews.com
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Trae Young
Person
Pat Connaughton
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Bobby Portis
Person
Nate Mcmillan
Person
Cam Reddish
#Playoff Games#The Atlanta Hawks#Eastern Conference#Ap#Tip Ins Hawks#Portis#Fiserv Forum#Bucks And Hawks
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAgranthshala.com

How Old Is NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo and How Many Children Does He Have With Mariah Riddlesprigger?

Milwaukee Bucks Power Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo Became a superstar in the NBA. He was picked by the Bucks 15th overall pick In the 2013 NBA Draft. Since then, greek freak Has been an All-Star multiple times and was elected back-to-back league MVP in 2019 and 2020. His achievements on the court are well documented, but many fans want to know more about his life off the court.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets news: James Harden sends stern warning to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks after taking down Celtics

The dust hasn’t even settled on the Brooklyn Nets’ first-round victory over the Boston Celtics and James Harden already has his eyes set on the challenge ahead. After the Nets impressively took down the Celtics in Game 5 on Tuesday to clinch the series, Harden made it abundantly clear in his postgame interview that Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Bucks are on his mind (h/t Malika Andrews of ESPN):
NBACBS Sports

NBA injury updates: Kawhi Leonard out indefinitely with reported ACL injury; Kyrie Irving to miss Game 6

The NBA playoffs are in the second round, and, as always, there's been no shortage of injuries around the league impacting several teams. The flurry of injuries is similar to what we saw in the regular season, and some team personnel members around the league reportedly felt it's a direct result of the compressed 2020-21 schedule, as the league wanted to fit in a 72-game schedule despite the season not starting until late December.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson’s Reaction To Bucks Win Over Nets Is Going Viral

NBA legend Magic Johnson gave the basketball world another one of his famous “obvious” tweets on Friday afternoon. Almost a full day after the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Brooklyn Nets 86-83 in Game 3, the former Lakers superstar/president revealed his not-so-scathing take on the matchup. “The Milwaukee Bucks were led...
NBABrew Hoop

Milwaukee vs. Atlanta ECF Game 1: Hawks Steal Game 1, 116-113

Another Game 1 and another disappointing performance for the Milwaukee Bucks. They were unable to get the job done in Game 1 of the ECF, as the Atlanta Hawks came into Fiserv Forum and stole home-court advantage, 116-113. Milwaukee would start things off with some of the crispest ball movement...
NBAvavel.com

Highlights and Best Moments: Hawks 116-113 Bucks in NBA Playoffs

Giannis Antetokounmpo, TJ Tucker, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday. The Bucks start with the same lineup as they did against the Nets. The last time Atlanta played the Bucks they beat them, will this trend continue?. 8:00 PM12 hours ago. With all the attitude. 7:55 PM12 hours ago. The...
NBAWrn.com

Bucks Fall to Atlanta 116-113

The Milwaukee Bucks struggled shooting from 3-point range and struggled defending the Atlanta Hawks star offensive player in a 116-113 loss in Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals. Trae young scored 48 points on 17-34 shooting for Atlanta, who has won the first game of all three of their...
NBAchatsports.com

ECF Game 1 Rapid Recap: Hawks 116, Bucks 113

Another Game 1 for the Bucks and another blunder. The Atlanta Hawks would come in and steal the opening game of this series, 116-113. Despite shooting the basketball poorly from deep in the opening 12 minutes (just 1-of-12 from the 3-point line), Milwaukee was able to claim a three point advantage after one, 28-25. They had fantastic ball movement, creating nine assists in the quarter.
NBANBA

Film Study: Trae Young, Hawks beat multiple Bucks schemes

There is no correct way to defend Trae Young in the pick-and-roll. That’s kind of why the Atlanta Hawks have set almost 4,000 ball screens for him this season. Young and the Hawks have potential answers for every kind of coverage that the Milwaukee Bucks might throw at them in the Eastern Conference finals. There were multiple coverages in Game 1 on Wednesday, and the Hawks solved them enough to register a 116-113 victory, their third Game 1 victory — all on the road! — in as many tries.