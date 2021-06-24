Cancel
Young scores 48 points, Hawks beat Bucks 1116-113 in Game 1

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (AP) - Trae Young scored 48 points, Clint Capela converted a go-ahead putback with 29.8 seconds left and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 on Wednesday night to open the Eastern Conference finals. The Hawks improved to 6-2 in road playoff games this year and handed the...

