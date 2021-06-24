Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Tyres, fires, lasers: Palestinians smoke out settlers

By ABBAS MOMANI, Hossam Ezzedine
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Iixt_0adfisQL00
The protesting Palestinians burn tyres and the prevailing wind takes the acrid smoke towards the newly established Eviatar settlement /AFP

With flashing lasers, honking horns and choking smoke from burning tyres, the latest tactics used by Palestinian protesters are dusk till dawn rallies to make life unbearable for Israeli settlers.

"They will not stay on our land," said one protester, a scarf wrapped around his face to conceal his identity from Israeli troops, near the small Palestinian town of Beita in the occupied West Bank.

Across the valley is the newly built Israeli settlers' outpost of Eviatar.

Some 50 families arrived last month, erecting huts and tents and bringing in trailer caravans in defiance of international law and even Israeli restrictions.

"When they set up their base... we thought they would stay a day or two," said Raad, a young man from Beita with a thick black beard, who declined to give his second name for fear of arrest.

But in less than 48 hours, "they put in place more than 20 caravans -- which means that they intend to stay," he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBT9C_0adfisQL00
Palestinians burn tyres during a nighttime demonstration against the Jewish settlement outpost of Eviatar in the occupied West Bank /AFP

Palestinians hold regular protests on Fridays, the weekly day of rest, against Israel's occupation of the West Bank, which stretches back to the Six-Day War of 1967.

But in recent days, the residents of Beita -- a town of some 17,00 people south of Nablus -- have switched tactics.

Instead of mobilising during the day, they hold nighttime protests to keep the settlers awake.

- 'Carcinogenic smoke' -

Jewish settlers arrived on the hill outside Beita in early May.

Soon after, daily protests began, which repeatedly ended in clashes with Israeli troops.

Four Palestinians including a teenager have been killed, and more than 300 injured, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JOPXS_0adfisQL00
The tyres arrive on trucks and are in plentiful supply /AFP

According to villagers, five people have been arrested since the night rallies began.

When the evening light slants through the olive trees, trucks arrive piled with tyres, and young men drag them onto roaring pyres.

The sky turns dark, and the air unbreathable, the wind blowing it towards the outpost.

Later, protesters start small fires and wave burning torches, lighting the hillside opposite the settlement with a terrifying wall of flames.

Some direct intense green laser beams towards the settlement, dancing the light at the windows.

Others set off fireworks, the explosions echoing above.

Tsvi Succot, one of the outpost's founders, called the protests "simply crazy", in a post on Twitter.

"We're living in a cloud of carcinogenic smoke... Kids are coughing and getting sick," Succot said.

"They're talking about evicting us, destroying our community. This can't go on. It's their village that should be destroyed."

- Test for new government  -

Under international law, all Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank -- where some 650,000 Israelis now live -- are illegal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SGsfp_0adfisQL00
Lasers are directed towards the windows of homes in the settlement /AFP

But Eviatar, named after a settler stabbed to death near Beita by a Palestinian in 2013, also breaches all Israeli restrictions too.

The first settlers arrived after a young settler was shot dead by a Palestinian nearby.

Soon after, daily protests began.

Defence Minister Benny Gantz ordered the settlement be removed, but the decision was frozen by Benjamin Netanyahu, then prime minister.

Earlier this month, Netanyahu was ousted by right-wing nationalist Naftali Bennett.

But while Bennett himself once led a settler organisation, he is now the prime minister of an ideologically disparate coalition government with sharply divided opinions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DIs7N_0adfisQL00
A Palestinian protester throws back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli soldiers during nighttime clashes /AFP

The settlement could pose a major political test. It is "bad for the possibility of future peace", Israeli anti-occupation group Peace Now said in a statement.

"A small group of people is creating facts on the ground that affect dramatically Israel's security and its foreign policy without any authority," Peace Now added. "The new government must not accept that."

- 'Guardians of the Mountain' -

The protesters are convinced their tactic will work.

"They will leave," said Ghaleb Abu Zaitoun, 77, contemplating the thick smoke, a white keffiyah scarf around his face.

"This peaceful action will force them to leave," he added. "It is better than a physical confrontation, because we do not lose our young people."

Many of the men -- generally considerably younger than Zaitoun -- wear scarves around their faces, and shirts emblazoned with the slogan "Guardians of the Mountain" on their backs.

One young man, his face masked and clothes smeared in soot, rolled another tyre into the flames.

"We have weapons, we could use them," he said, but he added that the strength of the protest was that it was carried out by local residents, not militia forces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zUwMT_0adfisQL00
Palestinians carry torches during one of the nightly protests /AFP

"We will continue to do this until the smoke from the rubber hits their rooms," he said.

When the Palestinians come too close to the outpost, Israeli soldiers fire tear gas to drive them back.

Then as dawn breaks, everyone goes home to catch some sleep, ready to start once again at dusk.

View All 13 Commentsarrow_down
AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Person
Benny Gantz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Palestinian Authority#Palestinian People#Israel Israeli#Palestinian Government#Protest Riot#Jewish#Red Crescent#The Air Unbreathable#Israelis#Defence#Peace Now
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Country
Palestine
News Break
Protests
Related
Posted by
Axios

Israeli ambassador to United States resigns

Israel’s ambassador to the U.S. resigned on Sunday, hours after welcoming Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to D.C., where he will meet on Monday with President Biden at the White House. Why it matters: Gilad Erdan's decision comes as the Biden administration and new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett feel each...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Hamas Leader in Gaza Demands Immediate Transfer of Qatari Cash

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar raised demands for the immediate transfer of Qatari cash to the Gaza Strip, threatening an escalation if that failed to happen, Kan news reported on Monday evening. Sinwar reportedly made the comments during a meeting on Monday with the U.N. Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland...
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

‘Hello! This is Israeli intelligence’: The text message igniting fears of a crackdown when Gaza war ends

A text message from a local number flashed up on Omar’s* phone claiming to be Israeli intelligence informing him he would soon be arrested.The young Palestinian had been asked to volunteer as a medic at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa compound as larger than normal crowds of worshippers were expected during the holy month of Ramadan.But the simmering tensions which has gripped the contested city reached boiling last week, amid scenes of Israeli forces repeatedly storming the mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, with stun grenades and teargas. Outside Palestinian protesters threw back rocks and bottles.It sparked international outcry and the militant...
Public SafetyPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Israeli officer charged in killing of autistic Palestinian

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israeli prosecutors on Thursday charged a border police officer with reckless manslaughter in the deadly shooting of an autistic Palestinian man in Jerusalem’s Old City last year. The indictment came just over a year after the shooting of Eyad Hallaq, whose family has criticized Israel's investigation...
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Palestinian woman shot after attacking Israeli troops - army

HIZMA, West Bank, June 16 (Reuters) - Israeli troops shot a Palestinian motorist on Wednesday who tried to ram them in the occupied West Bank and then brandished a knife, the Israeli military said. The Palestinian health ministry said the woman had died of her injuries. There was no word...
Middle Eastmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Palestinian ambassador to Argentina spoke about the bombings in Israel: “As long as there is occupation there will be consequences”

Husni Abdel Wahed accused the Israeli state of the new escalation of violence in the Middle East. The Palestinian ambassador to Argentina, Husni Abdel Wahed, he warned this Wednesday in TN that “occupation“The Israeli from the Palestinian territories” is the cause of all the evils “in the Middle East. “All the rest are consequences, they are derivatives,” he said.
ProtestsThe Tab

Demonstrators march through Sheffield calling for a free Palestine

Crowds of people marched through Sheffield city centre on Saturday as part of a free Palestine protest. The protest took place due to a surge in violence in Israel and Gaza last month, with at least 240 people killed. Most of those deaths have been Palestinians within Gaza territory. The conflict followed weeks of escalating Israel-Palestinian tension in East Jerusalem. This resulted in clashes at a holy site respected by both Muslims and Jews.
ProtestsThe Guardian

Israeli police fire rubber bullets at Palestinians protesting against march

Israeli police fired rubber-tipped bullets at Palestinians protesting against a march by Jewish ultranationalists through Arab neighbourhoods of Jerusalem, a provocative parade that threatened to damage a fragile Gaza ceasefire. At one point, several dozen young men and teenagers, jumping in their air, chanted: “Death to Arabs!” Palestinian medics said...
Advocacyalaturkaonline.com

Israeli settlers hold flag marches in occupied West Bank

RAMALLAH, Palestine (AA) – Hundreds of Israeli settlers held flag marches Monday in the occupied West Bank, which were secured by a heavy deployment of Israeli forces. An Anadolu Agency correspondent reported that the settlers started their march from Za'tara square near the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank and marched towards a settlement outpost on Sbeih Mountain holding Israeli flags.
Middle Eastboxden.com

Jun 24 - Israeli settlers terrorise Sheikh Jarrah residents to push them out

Jun 24 - Israeli settlers terrorise Sheikh Jarrah residents to push them out. Israeli Jewish settlers, protected by Israeli police, continue to terrorise Palestinian residents of Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in an effort to force them to leave their homes. Speaking to Safa news agency, Sheikh Jarrah resident Saleh Ziab...
Middle Eastnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Palestinian Authority slams Bennett gov’t for ‘emboldening’ settlers | #socialmedia

Settler attacks on Palestinians have increased since the new Israeli government headed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett came to power, the Palestinian Authority claimed on Sunday.“There is a noticeable increase in crimes by settlers against the Palestinians,” the PA foreign ministry said in a statement. “It seems the settlers are emboldened by the composition of the new Israeli government and the well-known extremist positions of its prime minister.”The PA ministry also claimed that there is “a greater and more severe violence” practiced by the IDF against the Palestinians since the Bennett government was formed.“There is also a deliberate and intentional indifference toward the rights of our people and a lack of interest in international reactions, which means that the new Israeli government has so far shown that it is a government of escalation in its dealings with the Palestinians,” the ministry said.The Palestinians view with seriousness this escalation, the PA foreign ministry said, pointing out that the United Nations, the US administration and other international parties prefer to refrain from exerting pressure on the new Israeli government “to stop its aggression and settlement” policies.The PA ministry warned that planned protests by settlers against illegal Palestinian construction in Area C of the West Bank, which is exclusively controlled by Israel, are “an act of large-scale incitement and an extension of the war waged by the occupation and its settlers against Palestinian presence in that area.”In a related development, Abu Ahmed, spokesman for Fatah’s al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades – Nidal al-Amoudi Division, a Palestinian armed group operating in the Gaza Strip, warned the Bennett government on Sunday against continuing the closure of the border crossings between Israel and the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave.
Middle EastPalestine Chronicle

Elderly Injured as Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Homes near Hebron

A Palestinian elderly woman was injured during a Jewish settler attack on Palestinian residents’ homes at-Tiwani, in the Masafer Yatta area, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA. Head of at-Tiwani village council, Mohammed Rabee, told WAFA that a number of settlers from the illegal Jewish settlement...