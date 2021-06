Work on the new Gordie Howe Bridge to Canada has hit some delays due to COVID-19, but officials say they still hope to open the span by the end of 2024. Bridging North America CEO Michael Hatchell says people on both sides of the border have been off work due to COVID and quarantines, although none of the workers contracted it on the job. Hatchell said this week you can see the bridge supports taking shape in Detroit and Windsor.