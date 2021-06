There's a 900-pound great white shark that's been spotted swimming around the coast of New York. Freya is a great white shark that is 11.26 feet long and weighs 883 pounds. She was first spotted in Oslow Bay on March 26 off the North Carolina coast by Ocearch, an organization built to help scientists collect previously unattainable data in the ocean. A few months later Freya swam north. June 20 Freya was near the Hamptons. The next day she was at the tip of Long Island in the Block Island sound. She's now swimming further north. Her last ping was near Nantucket Island on June 27.