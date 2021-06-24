Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington County, SC

1st place Bananas end Blowfish's 4-game winning streak

Lexington County Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 4-game winning streak by the Lexington County Blowfish ended Wednesday with another loss to nemesis Savannah Bananas at Grayson Stadium. The Bananas defeated the Blowfish 10-4 to improve to a Coastal Plain League-best 16-1 on the season. With a week left, Savannah is poised to claim the 1st half West Division title and clinch a berth in the Pettit Cup playoffs.

www.lexingtonchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington County, SC
Sports
County
Lexington County, SC
City
Lexington, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blowfish#Savannah Bananas#Coastal Plain League#West Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Fort Myers, FLThe Ledger

Flying Tigers end 4-game skid with win in 11th

The Lakeland Flying Tigers scored twice in the 11th inning without getting a base hit, defeating the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels 2-1 Tuesday, in Southeast Low-A action at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers. In the 11th inning Lakeland loaded the bases via a fielder’s choice, a hit batter, and a...
MLBRedlands Daily Facts

Dylan Bundy’s rough start ends Angels’ 6-game winning streak

OAKLAND — In baseball, it is often said, momentum is only as good as the next day’s starting pitcher. So the Angels’ six-game winning streak came to a crashing halt under the weight of Dylan Bundy’s disappointing season. Bundy gave up seven runs in the Angels’ 8-5 loss to the...
MLBspotonalabama.com

A's build early lead, end Angels' six-game winning streak

Sean Murphy belted an early two-run homer and Mitch Moreland singled in two runs during a five-run third inning as the Oakland Athletics snapped the visiting Los Angeles Angels' six-game winning streak with an 8-5 victory on Monday. Sean Manaea (6-2) allowed one run on nine hits...
MLBsuperhits935.com

Cubs winning streak ends in New York

David Peterson fired six innings of one-hit, shutout ball as the Mets cooled off the Cubs with a 5-2 win in New York. Peterson moved to 2-and-5 with the victory. Edwin Diaz closed it out for his 13th save. Dominic Smith smacked a solo homer and Kevin Pillar had a two-run double for the Mets, who have won four of their last five.
Greenville, SCGo Blue Ridge

Hickory Ends Grenville’s Win-Streak with 8-5 Victory

Greenville, S.C. – Hickory scored in six innings while their pitching staff fanned 14 Drive batters enroute to an 8-5 win to end Greenville’s seven-game winning-streak Friday night at Fluor Field. The Drive compiled 10 hits on the night, one double, and drew six walks. Brandon Howlett led the team...
Amsterdam, NYLeader-Herald

Mohawks push win streak to five games

AMSTERDAM — The Amsterdam Mohawks extended their win streak to five games with a home win over Oneonta on Friday, a doubleheader sweep at Albany on Saturday, a road win at Glens Falls on Sunday. On Friday, Amsterdam piled up 12 hits in an 8-4 victory over Oneonta. Robbie Armitage...
MLBchatsports.com

Angels’ winning streak comes to an end

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. The Angels’ seven-game winning streak was snapped on Monday night, as they fell 8-5 to the Athletics. This game got out of reach fairly early, as Oakland had a 7-1 lead after the third inning. After having a solid stretch of starts recently, things just really fell apart for Dylan Bundy early in the game. He was pulled after only 2 1⁄3 innings and allowed seven runs to score on five hits and two walks. On the season, his ERA now sits just below seven.
Salisbury, MDRoanoke Times

Sox winning streak snapped at 4

SALISBURY, Md. – Jake Lyons threw 4 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief to lead the Delmarva Shorebirds to a 5-1 victory over the Salem Red Sox on Thursday at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. The Sox (21-18) managed only four hits while seeing their four-game winning streak snapped. Trevor Kehe...
MLBPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

Gold Sox extend win streak to six games

The Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox extended their win streak to six over the weekend with a pair of series victories over San Mateo and Sacramento. The Gold Sox (6-2) begin this week’s slate with a pair of one-game series matchups against West Coast on Thursday and Lincoln Friday. Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m. at Colusa Casino Stadium in Marysville. This weekend, Yuba-Sutter gets West Coast again – this time for a two-game series at home. Saturday’s contest is set to begin at 7 p.m., Sunday at 6 p.m.
Garden City, NYGarden City News

GC Varsity Boys on nine game winning streak

The Garden City Boys Varsity lacrosse team was back in action on Wednesday, June 9th as they hosted Herricks in the quarterfinal first round of the Nassau County Class B playoffs. The team was again led by an outstanding effort on offense by senior Captain Ryan Connolly who absolutely dominated the first quarter with six goals and an assist. The Garden City boys were in control from the opening faceoff win by Jack Cascadden. Seniors Pat Gaven, Tommy Engelke and Ian Paisley each had three goals and junior Mike Fargione was again a huge contributor with a goal and four assists to help lead No. 1 Garden City over No. 8 Herricks. Also contributing in a big way were seniors Kyle Carney with two goals and Terry Going with a goal and an assist and junior Ryan Maher with a goal and an assist. Senior Owen Quinn also had a goal and contributing with assists were Max Codignotto, Gerard O’Connor, Griffin Minuto, Luke Schmitt, Henry Gibbons and Tanner Schmitt. Drew Quinn, Colin Walsh and Chris Allen all registered saves in goal in the convincing 23-2 win. The well-executed win improved Garden City’s record to 10-3 on the season.
Sportssportswar.com

Lose 1st game then must win 4 to advance

I'd much rather win game 1, but I know our players will stay calm. -- wahoowa94 06/16/2021 6:09PM. Makes it nice...won't gnash my teeth if we lose Game 1. We can stay calm, -- UVAFan2626 06/16/2021 3:54PM. I'd like to try it that way just once & see how that...
Traverse City, MIonfocus.news

Rafters’ Winning Streak Ends in Walk-Off Loss

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (10-9) lost 5-4 to the Traverse City Pit Spitters (13-5) to end their four-game winning streak. Both teams left runners in scoring position in the first inning. The Pit Spitters got in scoring position in the second, loading the bases with two walks and a hit by pitch, a third walk brought home a run.
Burnham, PASentinel

Strodes Mills ends Burnham win streak

LEWISTOWN — Something had to give. Burnham came into Thursday night’s game in the Mifflin County Babe Ruth League with Strodes Mills on a seven-game winning streak. On the other side of the field, Strodes had dropped three of its last four games. Both teams were going in different directions.
MLBtelegram.com

5 things about WooSox' 8-2 loss to Lehigh Valley, ending 7-game winning streak

WORCESTER — It’s a long season and not every game will end with the preferred result. The red-hot Worcester Red Sox had their seven-game win streak snapped in an 8-2 loss to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs Wednesday night at Polar Park with a new high of 7,690 in attendance. The WooSox have received solid starting pitching during their previous streak, but that wasn’t the case in this game.
NBAFrankfort Times

Diggins-Smith scores 21, Phoenix ends 4-game losing streak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 21 points, Brianna Turner had 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Los Angeles Sparks 80-66 on Friday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Brittney Griner added 14 points and eight rebounds to help Phoenix (6-7)...