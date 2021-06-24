Cancel
Clare County, MI

Man Charged For Fleeing and Eluding, Driving With a Suspended License In Clare County

By 9and10news Site Staff
A 49-year-old man from Lake is facing multiple charges after fleeing from police in Clare County.

The Sheriff’s Office says at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a burgundy Chevrolet Equinox at the intersection of Cherry and Hemlock in Garfield Township for prior knowledge that the driver had a suspended drivers license.

Deputies say the driver refused to stop and fled from police before abandoning his car and fleeing on foot.

Deputies located the driver and he was arrested without incident.

On Wednesday, the Clare County Prosecutor’s Office charged Steven Bender with fleeing and eluding in the third degree, and assaulting, restricting or obstructing a police officer.

Bender has also been charged with operating a car while intoxicated charge (a third offense), driving with a suspended license (a second offense), malicious destruction of property, transporting open intoxicants and operating a car without insurance.

Bender was arraigned in the 80th District Court and his bond has been set to $100,000 10%. He is currently lodged in the Clare County Jail.

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula.

