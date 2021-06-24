Ice Cream Social returns to Washington County Historic Courthouse
The annual Ice Cream Social will return to the grounds of the Washington County Historic Courthouse in Stillwater on Thursday, July 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. The ice cream social is free and will feature live music, children’s games and activities, and spin art from Franconia Sculpture Park. In the event of rain, the event will be canceled. Hotdogs and brats, root beer floats, and candy will be available for purchase. For questions, email or call historiccourthouse@co.washington.mn.us or 651-275-7075.www.hometownsource.com