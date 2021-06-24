Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington County, MN

Ice Cream Social returns to Washington County Historic Courthouse

hometownsource.com
 5 days ago

The annual Ice Cream Social will return to the grounds of the Washington County Historic Courthouse in Stillwater on Thursday, July 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. The ice cream social is free and will feature live music, children’s games and activities, and spin art from Franconia Sculpture Park. In the event of rain, the event will be canceled. Hotdogs and brats, root beer floats, and candy will be available for purchase. For questions, email or call historiccourthouse@co.washington.mn.us or 651-275-7075.

www.hometownsource.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Washington County, MN
Government
State
Washington State
Stillwater, MN
Government
Stillwater, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
City
Stillwater, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
County
Washington County, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream Social#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Arts
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. forces in Syria attacked after airstrikes on Iran-backed militias

U.S. forces in Syria were attacked by rockets a day after the U.S. military carried out what a Pentagon official called “defensive” airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-backed militia groups. Col. Wayne Marotto, the military spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, an international coalition fighting the Islamic State extremist group,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust cases brought against Facebook last year in a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
Public SafetyPosted by
Fox News

Tour de France crash suspect may have fled country as authorities search: report

The woman who caused a massive pile-up at the Tour de France on Saturday is reportedly still on the run and may have fled the country in the aftermath of the incident. French authorities said the suspect, dressed in blue jeans, a red and white striped shirt and a yellow raincoat, fled the scene before anyone could reach her. She was holding a sign that read "ALLEZ OPI-OMI!" as cyclist Tony Martin and his teammates crashed into her.