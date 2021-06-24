Cancel
Crows and ravens have cast a spell over humans

By TIM CARL
Napa Valley Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrows and their larger cousins, ravens, have played an important role in nearly every culture’s mythology and religions and often with odd and sinister twists. What is it about these birds that has made them so central a character to so many cultural stories throughout history? Is it because of their singular shiny, purple-black color? Perhaps it’s their less-than-songlike caws and croaks. Or maybe it's because of their watchfulness that seems full of curiosity yet somehow remains detached and unsympathetic. Whatever the reason, humans have had a complex fascination with crows and ravens since written records began.

