Crows and ravens have cast a spell over humans

Ever been so obsessed with someone or something, you lose yourself with that fixation. Well BIIANCO’s transcendent tune “Checkmate” is all about getting caught up in a deep infatuation and eventually finding the clarity to emerge from it and heal. The seductive vocals softly lure you in and you are instantly hooked. Directed and produced by the same team as the interactive video game, “checkmate”, the visuals’ witchy, mystical feel is utterly haunting. Set in a cabin in the woods, they conjure up a love spell, but things don’t go quite as planned. With a graceful levitation scene and an exorcist style crazy head spin, the video has everything you would expect from a classic horror. The piece portrays an aesthetic evoking vibe of Arthur Miller’s The Crucible, but it also pays homage to other scary works as well. Fans of Hereditary and Midsommar can really appreciate the visual nods to Ari Aster’s films. Even if that is not your thing, any viewer cannot help but be bewitched by the riveting offering.