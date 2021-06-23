Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Barry Jackson: How 10 QBs whose rookie seasons were comparable to Tua’s played in Year 2

By Barry Jackson Miami Herald (TNS)
Leader-Telegram
 12 days ago

MIAMI — So what’s realistic to expect from Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in his second season, now that the front office has augmented his support cast?. Here’s the good news from a Miami Herald analysis: Of the 10 quarterbacks this century who started at least six games as a rookie and whose rookie season performances were closest to Tagovailoa’s, nine of them produced better numbers, including a higher pass rating in Year 2.

www.leadertelegram.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Gosder Cherilus
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Joe Flacco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rookies#Bengals#Buccaneers#American Football#Dolphins#Miami Herald#Raiders#Pro Bowler#Cardinals#Passer#Benjarvus Green Ellis#Falcons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Tua Tagovailoa breaks down Bryce Young's game, how the QBs differ

Tua Tagovailoa was back in Tuscaloosa for a charity luau at his old stomping grounds, but even the former Alabama star couldn’t avoid questions about the Crimson Tide’s new quarterback. In addition to discussing the charity event, “Luau with Tua,” and his rookie season with the Miami Dolphins, Tagovailoa was...
NFLsportstalkatl.com

Fantasy Football Outlook: What is QB Matt Ryan’s fantasy value after the Julio Jones trade?

With Julio Jones, this new-look Falcons offense led by Arthur Smith seemed poised to capture the magic from 2016 that broke multiple records. Without Jones, Ryan’s fantasy outlook dims. Last season in games with Jones, Matty Ice posted a 90.9 PFF passing grade, 15 touchdowns, three interceptions, 106.4 passer rating, 8.3 yards per attempt — 21.1 fantasy points per game in standard leagues. Without him, the veteran quarterback’s number dipped — posting a 67.2 PFF passing grade, 11 touchdowns, eight interceptions, 82.9 passer rating, 6.6 yards per attempt, and 14.5 fantasy points per game in standard leagues.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Tua talks lessons learned NFL rookie season, Mac Jones joining AFC East, charity luau

For at least a night, Tua Tagovailoa was back in his old home Tuesday. The former Alabama quarterback held a fundraising luau in one of Bryant-Denny Stadium’s clubs Tuesday night. A number of notable Alabama figures were on hand at the event hosted by John Parker Wilson. Athletics director Greg Byrne, head athletics trainer Jeff Allen and Leigh Steinberg -- Tagovailoa’s agent and the inspiration for the movie Jerry Maguire -- were among the approximately 150 on hand for the function to benefit the Tua Tagovailoa Foundation.
NFLNFL

All eyes on Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa as QB enters pressure-packed Year 2 in Miami

Being an NFL quarterback means constantly being scrutinized. Sometimes, however, we go a little overboard. Take, for instance a mid-June minicamp performance from Tua Tagovailoa﻿. The second-year passer threw five interceptions during practice (in monsoon-like conditions) and you would have thought the world was spinning off its axis. The problem...
Louisiana StateHouma Courier

How Louisiana's 2022 college football recruiting class compares to past 10 years

The 2022 Louisiana football recruiting class is shaping up to be one of the state's most talented in years. Led by five-star St. Thomas More High School quarterback Walker Howard, this upcoming falls senior class has three five-star prospects, 15 four-star prospects and seven players in the top 10 in the country at their respective positions, according to 247Sports Composite.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles were smart to bring in 2 reliable backup QBs

Having a backup quarterback is huge for NFL teams and the Philadelphia Eagles set themselves up nicely in that situation. Not only did they bring Joe Flacco in over the offseason but they also recently agreed to a contract with former 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens. Flacco and Mullens both being...
NFL247Sports

USC's Amon-Ra St. Brown projected for productive rookie season

Former USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was incredibly productive the moment he stepped on campus for the Trojans. Some are tabbing for the same now that he's in the NFL. CBSSports.com analyst Chris Trapasso named St. Brown among his projected ranking at the Top 5 most productive rookie receivers in 2021. The former five-star prospect made the list as No. 3 behind Elijah Moore of the Jets and Ja'Marr Chase with the Bengals.
NFLYardbarker

Realistic Expectations for Trey Lance's Rookie Season

When the 49ers drafted Trey Lance, it seemed they expected him to sit on the bench for a year or two. Now, it seems they expect him to take over the starting job midway through the upcoming season at the latest. "I think the 49ers could make the playoffs and...
NFLdolphinstalk.com

DolphinsTalk Point After: Deep Dive into Tua’s Rookie Season

Josh Couture is back with another episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Point After podcast here on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network. On today’s show, Josh is joined by Alex Rollins as they do a deep dive into Tua’s rookie season and talk about what they saw when they broke down the film. They compare what Tua did to what Herbert did as a rookie with the Chargers. And talk about the 2020 Dolphins offense with Chan Gailey and Ryan Fitzpatrick.
NFLYardbarker

Texans Trade, Beyond Deshaun Watson: Helping Houston, Who Needs To Go?

When it comes to Houston Texans trade talks, the focus has predominantly been on quarterback Deshaun Watson. However, a recent article suggests another player that the Houston Texans could potentially look to move on from is defensive stalwart Whitney Mercilus. Houston is likely entering a rebuilding season regardless, so it's...
NFLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Vikings starts in the secondary since Harrison Smith's rookie season

With 129 regular-season starts, Harrison Smith has been the one constant in the Vikings secondary since his rookie year in 2012. The Vikings have used 26 other different starters in their secondary in that time:. Xavier Rhodes 97. Andrew Sendejo 60. Trae Waynes 53. Anthony Harris 47. Terence Newman 33.