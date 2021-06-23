Barry Jackson: How 10 QBs whose rookie seasons were comparable to Tua’s played in Year 2

Josh Couture is back with another episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Point After podcast here on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network. On today’s show, Josh is joined by Alex Rollins as they do a deep dive into Tua’s rookie season and talk about what they saw when they broke down the film. They compare what Tua did to what Herbert did as a rookie with the Chargers. And talk about the 2020 Dolphins offense with Chan Gailey and Ryan Fitzpatrick.