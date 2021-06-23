Cancel
Food & Drinks

Best Bites: Decoy Premium Seltzers

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeltzers have had everyone bubbling with excitement for a while now. Napa Valley wine brand Decoy is one of the newest arrivals to this ever-expanding festival of fizz. I sampled four flavors of Decoy Premium Seltzers. They are unusual since their alcohol content comes from an infusion of wine while most hard seltzers on the market are made with brewed cane sugar or malted rice. My favorite flavor is the rose with black cherry. You can drink these nice and cold, on the rocks, or straight out of the can. They are only 5.5% alcohol, so you can sip on an 8.4-ounce can and enjoy the refreshing taste. Cool off at a picnic or after working in the yard.

