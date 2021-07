Long Caption Mother Nature proved a disruptive presence at Ashland Summer Days but nonetheless, the events of the first celebration in two years went forward including the parade and kid contests. Below left, a contestant answers a question in the 2-4 year old Little Mister contest. Below right are, left to right are Little Miss Arabella Bartholomew, Virginia BBQ Little Miss Brilynn Myers, Virginia Jr. Miss Jersey Henson and Ashland Lil Mister Hudson Wheeler. Kaleane Greer and Canan Fanning were name Little Miss and Mister in the 2-4 year olds. In the baby contest, Lewis Dowdy was the youngest citizen. Little Miss was Scarlett Weatherby and Little Mister was Jett (Last name unavailable). Photos by Mike Kloppenburg.