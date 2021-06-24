Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 22:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Brown A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN BROWN AND SOUTHWESTERN KEYA PAHA COUNTIES At 1017 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Ainsworth, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ainsworth, Springview, Keller Park State Recreation Area, Thomas Creek State Wildlife Management Area, Bobcat State Wildlife Management Area, Pine Glen State Wildlife Refuge, Antelope Peak, Meadville and North River Trail. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 200 and 215. Highway 20 between mile markers 238 and 243. Highway 12 between mile markers 36 and 51. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH