Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delray Beach, FL

Man arrested after stabbing girlfriend, assaulting roommate in Delray Beach

By Monica Magalhaes
Posted by 
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19DomW_0adfglQ400

A man is behind bars after stabbing his girlfriend in Delray Beach Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a disturbance at 4:25 a.m. in the 500 block of NW 51st Avenue and found the woman injured with multiple stab wounds.

The victim's boyfriend, 36-year-old Jonathan Mascola, was arrested and charged with attempted murder with a weapon.

Delray Beach police said Mascola is also charged with assaulting a 77-year old man who is renting a room at the home.

Police learned the couple was using narcotics before the crime.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

5
Followers
1K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delray Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Delray Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roommate#Stab Wounds#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related