Clarksville woman celebrates 104th birthday

Last year was tough for many people as the pandemic canceled events, shuddered businesses and isolated people from their loved ones.

One of those people was Elizabeth Hill, who turned 103 during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Since she wasn't able to have visitors, Elizabeth's daughter, Connie Hill, worked with Elizabeth's AsceraCare Hospice Social Worker to plan a type of virtual celebration.

Hill family Elizabeth Hill

Friends, family and even people like Governor Bill Lee, musician Diana Ladio, and our own Senior Meteorologist Lelan Statom sent video messages and well wishes.

A relative in one of those videos said, "we’ll see you at the 104th party next year.” And that's exactly what they did. Elizabeth made it to 104, and even though she is in hospice care, family members were able to visit her in person.