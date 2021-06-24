Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee Police to host pre-summer youth summit

By Karah Bailey
Posted by 
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C4ZSU_0adfgX0m00

Tallahassee Police Department's Youth Citizens Advisory Council will head to Cascades Park Friday for their pre-summer Youth Summit.

"It's for the youth, by the youth," said Tallahassee Police Department Communications Director Alicia Turner.

Tallahassee police say it's an opportunity for kids to make their voices heard when it comes to stopping violence.

A new report from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement counts 310 total juvenile arrests from the Tallahassee Police Department, 128 more from the Leon County Sheriff's office. Both in 2020.

The Tallahassee Urban League offers a variety of programs to help prevent youth crime. President and CEO Curtis Taylor said the community needs to talk about it because "The police cannot be everywhere. When those bullets start flying, they don't have names on them."

The Centers for Disease Control and prevention listed guns as the leading cause of death for U.S children and teens in 2019. Activist Michaela Denny with Moms Demand Action of Tallahassee says gun safety should also be part of the conversation.

"We want children to be safe in their homes and in their schools, and having guns locked up or limiting gun access is an important aspect of that," said Denny.

The Youth Citizens Advisory Council will lead discussions on these topics and more starting June 25 at 6 p.m.

WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

7
Followers
1K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Society
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Leon County, FL
Society
County
Leon County, FL
Leon County, FL
Crime & Safety
Tallahassee, FL
Society
City
Tallahassee, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Guns#Ceo#U S#Cascades Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Kids
News Break
Relationships
Related
Tallahassee, FLPosted by
WTXL ABC 27 News

Tallahassee Fire Department aiding in search in rescue efforts at Surfside building collapse

Tallahassee's specialized search and rescue team being sent to South Florida on Sunday to help with the Surfside condo collapse. "The problem with an operation like this is obviously you don't want to stop your rescue type operations and take a nap or something, so they keep people in their 24 hours a day 7 days a week," said Captain Kurt Hindle who is heading the team.