Arafura Resources Ltd (ARU)

PRMRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised shares of Paramount Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $14.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.25.