Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Is One of Alabama’s Quirkiest Airbnb Worth The Stay?

By Dre Day
Posted by 
105.1 The Block
105.1 The Block
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I've recently seen my share of unique Airbnb locations. This quirky Airbnb in Alabama may take the cake!. It's time for a road trip! This one isn't that long at all and will be worth the drive. Just under two hours away from Tuscaloosa, this Talladega Airbnb has been named one of the quirkiest in the state. Mom.com picked 50 quirky Airbnbs across the country and the Magical Mountaintop Yurt was selected for the Yellowhammer State.

1051theblock.com
105.1 The Block

105.1 The Block

Tuscaloosa, AL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1051theblock.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
City
Talladega, AL
Talladega, AL
Government
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Government
Tuscaloosa, AL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mom Com#The Yellowhammer State#Shelter Designs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Politics
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
105.1 The Block

Are These House Pests Only In Alabama?

Whenever I have a problem I come to the people who know more than me. Since I grew up in Florida, I'm thinking this situation may just be an Alabama issue. So after almost 2 years in Alabama, I've learned a few things. Alabama sports are top-notch, there's good food in Alabama and horrible food. I've also learned that certain house pests are common.
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
105.1 The Block

Free COVID-19 Testing This Weekend

One local church is offering COVID-19 testing and vaccinations this weekend in Tuscaloosa. Many people in Alabama have received the vaccine and more are still in the process of receiving the vaccine. The United States has made progress however despite the vaccine and even some states trying to relax social distancing guidelines and even eliminating masks. It is still vitally important to get tested for yourself, your family and your community. The U.S. will not meet its 4th of July goal of having the majority of adults vaccinated, and only 33 percent have been vaccinated in the state of Alabama.
Alabama StatePosted by
105.1 The Block

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Gym Opens Opens Doors for Flood Victims to Shower for Free

Rain from tropical storm Claudette has caused massive devastation to some West Alabama communities. It's a blessing that area businesses are stepping in to help those in need. Crunch Fitness in Tuscaloosa has opened its doors to help those affected by floods in West Alabama. Group Fitness Coordinator Virginia White said the location is inviting community members affected by floods to use their showers. Crunch Tuscaloosa has also donated cases of water, Gatorade and snacks to be given to those in need in the community.
Alabama StatePosted by
105.1 The Block

Dangerously Dumb Driver Skirts Sinkhole Roadblocks on Union Chapel Road in Northport, Alabama

There's stupid and then there's STUPID, and a driver in Northport this weekend proved that the latter is definitely the most dangerous of the road. Tropical Storm Claudette stalled over West Alabama Saturday night, and some areas of Tuscaloosa County saw over NINE INCHES of rainfall. I have lived here for over 12 years and have never seen anything like the flooding that happened this weekend.