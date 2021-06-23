Damon & Naomi Announce New Album, Share New Song “Sailing By”
Damon & Naomi have announced a new album, A Sky Record, and shared its first single, “Sailing By,” which is inspired by BBC Radio’s The Shipping Forecast. Damon Krukowski and Naomi Yang were formerly of Galaxie 500 (with Dean Wareham) and the new album was made in collaboration with Japanese guitarist Michio Kurihara. A Sky Record is due out August 6 via 20 20 20. Check out “Sailing By” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.www.undertheradarmag.com