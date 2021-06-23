Damon & Naomi Announce New Album, Share New Song “Sailing By”

We may have to wait a while longer for new Slipknot music, but percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan is doing his best to keep us occupied with solo music. Over the last two weeks, the musician has now released nine new pieces of music for fans to take in. The three latest pieces fall under the "Brainwash Love" title he's been using for a majority of the material, with new installments named "Listen to the Whispers," "Trip in Blue," though it carries the song title "Nothing Like," and "Brainwash Love - The Head in the Noise," which also carries an alternate song title - "I've Tried."