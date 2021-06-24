Cancel
Scott, LA

One in custody after standoff at Scott mobile home park

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
One man is in custody after a standoff Wednesday afternoon at a mobile home park in Scott.

Police tell KATC officers were called to the location on Mills St. for a reported argument between a landlord and a tenant.

When police arrived, they say a nearby neighbor came out of a residence while drunk and holding a gun.

Officers were able to calm the man down and took him into custody.

