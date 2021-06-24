Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Paul Mooney Honored by Celeb Friends in Hollywood Memorial

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 5 days ago

Paul Mooney’s closest friends — celebrity and not — came together to honor the actor … in a service that included a whole lot of laughs, and some tears too. Mooney was celebrated Wednesday at The Hollywood Roosevelt in a memorial service that included recorded messages and in-person stories from the late comedians friends. Jay Leno, Eddie Griffin, Debbie Allen, Chris Tucker, Lunelle, Steve Harvey and Robert Townsend were just some of the names who contributed.

www.foxbangor.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Griffin
Person
Steve Harvey
Person
Chris Tucker
Person
Jay Leno
Person
Debbie Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Celeb Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

DJ Khaled Expresses Jubilation Over Hollywood Walk Of Fame Honor

DJ Khaled is one of the biggest stars in the hip-hop world as his production and curating efforts have turned him into one of the best-selling artists out there. He has delivered a ton of chart-topping albums throughout his career and there is no doubt that he is a recognizable face that transcends just rap. With this in mind, it only makes sense that Khaled would receive a massive honor like a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Paul Mooney Hosting Richard Pryor Roast (video)

Lots of huge future stars here in this segment from Richard Pryor’s short lived TV show. Richard complained that he couild not be himself on TV like he was on his albums and the show tanked but look at all the people in this roast who later became huge comedic stars. This segment was taped in 1977.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Why She Missed 1 Week Of ‘The View’ & Is Now Using A Walker

Fans were beginning to worry about Whoopi Goldberg after she missed six episodes of ‘The View,’ but she made her grand return on June 29 and explained why she was M.I.A. Whoopi Goldberg opened up the June 29 episode of The View by explaining why she had been missing from the show in the week prior to the live taping. “Yes, it’s me, I’m back,” she said. “I was out because I was dealing with something called sciatica, which is basically a bulging disc in your back and it impacts the sciatic nerve, which sends pain down your leg. I’m telling you, it was like a bad boyfriend. A bad boyfriend who came back to mess with me!”
Texas StateTexas Monthly

Hollywood Honors Texas’s Biggest Movie Star: The Chevy Suburban

When we talk about great Texas actors, certain names come to mind. Matthew McConaughey. Renée Zellweger. Jamie Foxx. Our state has bred scores of performers who have collectively produced billions in box office revenue and won every award you can name. Yet only one of them has ever inspired the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, official arbiters of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, to plant its first-ever star right here in Texas: the Chevy Suburban.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
GreenMatters

Celeb Tattoo Artist, Bang Bang, on How Tattoos Can Be More Eco-Friendly (Exclusive)

Whether you're passionate about ink, or if you stay informed on celebrity gossip, you're likely familiar with tattoo artist, Bang Bang — aka Keith McCurdy. He's inked countless big names, from LeBron James, to Rihanna, to Kylie Jenner, and while he's incredibly passionate about tattooing, Bang Bang is also passionate about the planet. Last week, he teamed up with plant-based food company, Lightlife, to "clean up" people's hot dog tattoos, free of charge, in honor of the vegan brand's new "clean" recipe.
Celebritieslehren.com

Hollywood Celebs Support Britney Post Conservatorship Court Hearing

Few days back on 23rd June, all eyes and ears were attuned to the musical popstar Britney Spears as she herself spoke openly about her 13 years long conservatorship for the first time ever and now it’s been creating waves in West as Hollywood celebs support Britney post conservatorship court hearing.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Chinese Kitty Reps NYC On Her New Project "SMD"

Chinese Kitty's claim to fame was on Love & Hip-Hop but she's successfully transitioned away from the reality show limelight and into her place in the rap game. The Queens-bred rapper has been dropping banger after banger in the past two months with singles like, "TOP BITCH" with Lightskin Keisha and "BEEN POPPIN." On Friday, she unveiled her latest project, SMD in full. The 13-song project showcases Kitty's sharp flow and undeniable presence on the mic as a bubble female rapper that's bound to break beyond her underground buzz.
NFLtalentrecap.com

Is Terry Crews’ “Leg Day” Routine a Response to Haters?

Terry Crews is infamous for his chiseled physique. Still, the America’s Got Talent host took his gym routine to social media after body shamers trolled his comment section earlier this month. In the post, Crews casually lounged in a pool on a pizza-shaped float. A number of haters jumped at the opportunity to point out that Crews’ body resembled the triangular pizza. “Terry skips leg day” and “Leg days?” were just some of the comments thrown around about the 245 pound former NFL player.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Faizon Love Claims He Made Out With Gabrielle Union In A Club

Fans love it when celebrities share stories of their wild nights, and while Faizon Love didn't give up too much information on a party that got frisky, he did talk about locking lips with Gabrielle Union. The comedic actor was on Livestream with former NBA star Kwame Brown and the two men were just sharing a few laughs along with just as many stories when Love revealed his tale of partying with Union.
Beauty & FashionElle

Megan Fox Wears See-Through Net Top And Open Blazer For Day Out

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have turned up the heat so much in their romance that the actor is seemingly having to shed layers of clothing to keep cool. Over the weekend, Fox stepped out after a photo shoot in Los Angeles in a see-through net top, grey jeans, a pair of Alexandre Birman bejewelled heels and a black blazer. The mother-of-two wore her dark hair down and sported a slick of black eyeliner and white nails.