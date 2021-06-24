Paul Mooney Honored by Celeb Friends in Hollywood Memorial
Paul Mooney’s closest friends — celebrity and not — came together to honor the actor … in a service that included a whole lot of laughs, and some tears too. Mooney was celebrated Wednesday at The Hollywood Roosevelt in a memorial service that included recorded messages and in-person stories from the late comedians friends. Jay Leno, Eddie Griffin, Debbie Allen, Chris Tucker, Lunelle, Steve Harvey and Robert Townsend were just some of the names who contributed.www.foxbangor.com