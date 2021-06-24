Paul Mooney Honored by Celeb Friends in Hollywood Memorial

Fans were beginning to worry about Whoopi Goldberg after she missed six episodes of ‘The View,’ but she made her grand return on June 29 and explained why she was M.I.A. Whoopi Goldberg opened up the June 29 episode of The View by explaining why she had been missing from the show in the week prior to the live taping. “Yes, it’s me, I’m back,” she said. “I was out because I was dealing with something called sciatica, which is basically a bulging disc in your back and it impacts the sciatic nerve, which sends pain down your leg. I’m telling you, it was like a bad boyfriend. A bad boyfriend who came back to mess with me!”