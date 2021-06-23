Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, June 23, 2021

(Undated) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson is one of 15 Republican governors who have written a letter seeking the release of U-S Census data. The communication with the U-S Department of Commerce says further delays will hurt efforts to redraw congressional and legislative districts. The governors tell Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo they recognize the difficulties completing the count during the coronavirus pandemic. The release of the data has been postponed until the middle of August. The governors say the delay puts their states in a situation making it nearly impossible to redraw the district boundary lines and get the job done before the 2022 election cycle.