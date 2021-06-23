Cancel
Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Cover picture for the article(Undated) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson is one of 15 Republican governors who have written a letter seeking the release of U-S Census data. The communication with the U-S Department of Commerce says further delays will hurt efforts to redraw congressional and legislative districts. The governors tell Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo they recognize the difficulties completing the count during the coronavirus pandemic. The release of the data has been postponed until the middle of August. The governors say the delay puts their states in a situation making it nearly impossible to redraw the district boundary lines and get the job done before the 2022 election cycle.

Waterloo, IAkmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Friday, July 2, 2021

(Waterloo, IA) -- An Iowa District Court judge has ordered Black Hawk County jail officials to let an inmate meet privately with his attorneys. Michael Lang faces murder charges in the fatal shooting of Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith. Staff members at the jail in Waterloo had refused to leave Lang alone with his attorneys arguing that his alleged hatred of law enforcement means he poses a unique threat. The 41-year-old Lang has been held at the jail since April 21st on a three-million-dollar cash-only bond.
Montana StatePosted by
Newstalk KGVO

Montana Morning State News Headlines for Friday, June 25

A Missoula man charged with sexual assault of a minor has ben released on his own recognizance. Congressman Matt Rosendale explains his 'no' vote on the 'Juneteenth' Independence Day bill. A property tax conversation with Missoula County Clerk, Recorder and Treasurer Tyler Gernant on Talk Back. Sunny today, with highs...
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

News wrap: Headlines in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, NE) What’s going on in Lincoln? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Lincoln area, click here.
Iowa Statekmaland.com

Alert Iowa now online

(Clarinda) -- Iowa's revamped emergency notification system is now operational. Thursday, July 1st marked the official rollout of Alert Iowa. Funded by the Iowa Legislature, and managed by Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the system is operated by local county emergency management agencies across the state. Alert Iowa is the statewide emergency notification system that sends alerts to residents via cellphones or emails. Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert outlined the new system's features in a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program. In addition to weather alerts, Grebert says the system also sends out other important notifications.
Orange County, TXkogt.com

Laura Report Finalized By NOAA

As the summer heats offshore waters, people in Southeast Texas keep an eye for tropical disturbances, they remember past storms. Last year’s Hurricane Laura came ashore in nearby Cameron as a Category 4 storm. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released its analysis of Laura and shows the storm...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Pottawattamie County, IAkmaland.com

Boil order issued for parts of Pottawattamie County

(Council Bluffs) -- Some Pottawattamie County rural water customers are under a boil water order. Officials with the Regional Water Rural Water Association issued the order for regional water customers in the northeastern portion of the county, and urged resident in that region to conserve water at this time. The order was issued after a fire at Regional Water's facility north of Avoca disabled the plant's capacity to pump water to towers supplying areas of Pottawattamie, Shelby and Harrison counties. Due to the loss of pumping capacity, officials say there's a potential for interruption of service until pumping operations can be reestablished.
Minnesota StatePosted by
WJON

Police Groups Sue Over Changes to Minnesota Deadly Force Law

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- A coalition of Minnesota’s largest law enforcement groups has sued the state to overturn a state law that changed the standard for justified use of deadly force by police. The lawsuit claims the law, which took effect in March, violates officers’ rights to self-defense and...
Urbandale, IAkmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, June 22, 2021

(Undated) -- The latest U-S-D-A report shows the drought impact is showing in Iowa's corn and soybean crops. The U-S-D-A report shows the corn condition is rated 56 percent good to excellent -- a drop of seven percentage points from last week. Soybean emergence was 96 percent complete, one week ahead of the five-year average. The soybeans were rated at 57 percent good to excellent -- which is a four percent drop from the prior week.
Sigourney, IAkmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, June 21, 2021

(Sigourney, IA) -- An explosion in southeastern Iowa has sent four people to the hospital with injuries – three of them children. The blast happened Friday afternoon at 4:00 p-m in Sigourney. The Keokuk Sheriff’s Office reports the cause of the explosion hasn’t been determined. Six-year-old Patrick Otte and three children – ages eight, 11, and 14 – were taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment of the severe burns they had experience. The F-B-I has joined local officials in the investigation.