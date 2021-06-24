Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Musk says Starlink to go public once cash flow is more predictable

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

June 23 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk will list SpaceX's space internet venture, Starlink, when its cash flow is reasonably predictable, the billionaire entrepreneur said late on Wednesday.

"Going public sooner than that would be very painful," Musk said in a tweet. "Will do my best to give long-term Tesla shareholders preference."

He was responding to a question on Twitter, where a user asked: "Any thoughts on Starlink IPO we would love to invest in the future. Any thoughts on first dibs for Tesla retail investors?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wHMzD_0adffTW500
SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he visits the construction site of Tesla's gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo

Last year, SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell floated the idea of spinning off Starlink for an initial public offering.

Starlink, a planned network of tens of thousands of satellites in low-earth orbit, aims to offer fast internet speeds globally.

Musk had said earlier that Starlink, currently based in Redmond, Washington, will be a crucial source of funding for his broader plans like developing the Starship rocket to fly paying customers to the moon and eventually trying to colonize Mars. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

267
Followers
167K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Gwynne Shotwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Inc#Ipo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
SpaceX
News Break
Satellites
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Tesla
Related
Marketsdeseret.com

Why Shiba Inu coin recently spiked because of Elon Musk

Shiba Inu coin recently saw a massive spike over the last few days because Tesla founder Elon Musk named his dog Floki. Yeah, that may sound a little weird. But there’s a reason for it — Elon Musk owns a Shiba Inu dog. What happened with Elon Musk and Shib...
StocksPosted by
The Independent

Dogecoin price surges after Elon Musk supports ‘important’ update

The price of dogecoin is on the rise once again after a proposed update to the way transactions take place on the cryptocurrency’s network received the approval of Elon Musk.The Tesla boss said on Monday it was “important to support” the change, having previously called for dogecoin to become the currency of the internet.>> Follow all the latest updates with The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto marketThe proposal would reduce the average fee of a standard dogecoin transaction by around 100-times.“In the first six months of 2021, multiple new all-time high exchange rates against both USD and BTC have...
StocksPosted by
The Independent

Binance CEO mocks Elon Musk over Tesla’s bitcoin ‘hypocrisy’

Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of cryptocurrency exchange website Binance, has taken to Twitter to take on criticisms of the digital money’s energy use – and apparently subtweet Tesla CEO Elon Musk.“When you use electricity to run cars, it’s environmentally friendly. When you use electricity to run the most efficient financial networks in the world, it’s an environmental concern”, Zhao tweeted.When you use electricity to run cars, it’s environmentally friendly.When you use electricity to run the most efficient financial networks in the world, it’s an environmental concern. 😂🤷🤷‍♀️— CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) May 31, 2021The statement appears to be referencing the...
BusinessCoinTelegraph

Elon Musk tweets his support over proposed Dogecoin changes

Elon Musk, the at-times controversial SpaceX founder and stop-and-go crypto supporter, voiced his support late Sunday for a set of major updates to the Dogecoin (DOGE) blockchain. The changes would drastically redesign the cryptocurrency’s software architecture and alter its token economics. The popular “joke crypto” appears to be gearing up...
PetsPosted by
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Dogs Are In High Demand Thanks To Elon Musk, Dogecoin

The Shiba Inu breed of dogs is seeing high demand from dog lovers, courtesy Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). What Happened: Musk’s announcement Friday on Twitter that his Shiba Inu dog will be named ‘Floki’ sent a wave of excitement among dog lovers and crypto enthusiasts, according to a report by Yahoo Finance. The Shiba Inu dog breed originated as a hunting dog from Japan.
StocksPosted by
The Independent

Elon Musk sends adult-themed crypto price ‘to the moon’ after tweeting explicit emoji

Elon Musk has caused the price of CumRocket to shoot up by nearly 400 per cent in just 10 minutes after he tweeted a series of emojis that appeared to reference the adult-themed cryptocurrency.The alternative crypto, which describes itself as “the leading 18+ NFT platform for adult creators”, rose from $0.06 to $0.28 on Saturday following the tech billionaire’s apparent endorsement.>> Follow all the latest price updates and predictions with The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto marketThe use of the splash and rocket emoji is commonly used by CumRocket’s fans online, while the inclusion of a moon emoji signified...
Businessnewsatw.com

Elon Musk will speak at MWC about Starlink: How to watch

Elon Musk is set to take the virtual stage at Mobile World Congress 2021 on Tuesday, with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO speaking about his satellite internet venture Starlink. Musk’s high-speed broadband service has already sent around 1,800 satellites into space, and the chief executive expected to discuss global connectivity during MWC.
Businessmymixfm.com

Musk set to tout Starlink progress as cost, demand hurdles linger

(Reuters) – Don Joyce, a Nokia director working from home at a remote lake cottage in Canada, recently abandoned his painfully slow phone-line internet in favor of satellite broadband service Starlink, offered by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Starlink, which cost him C$600 dollars (US$486) for hardware and a lofty C$150 monthly...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Musk ready to invest as much as $30 billion in Starlink

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Tuesday that his Starlink venture was growing quickly as he forecast total investment costs in the satellite internet business at between $20 billion and $30 billion. The Tesla Inc CEO and founder of SpaceX, a rocket ship venture that seeks to...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Elon Musk’s 50th: Taking a look into the billionaire’s wealth – from emeralds to SpaceX and Tesla

Elon Musk, the head of SpaceX and Tesla, is celebrating his 50th birthday.The infamous CEO, whose tweets move markets and have caused cryptocurrencies to surge and crash, held the title of world’s richest person earlier this year – despite strong competition from other billionaires.Mr Musk’s journey to such unimaginable wealth started from a position of financial privilege, albeit one of emotional abuse. His mother, Maye Musk, was a model who has featured on the covers of numerous magazines including Time and Vogue.In 1969 she was a finalist in the Miss South Africa beauty competition, and one year after that married...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Musk sees Starlink winning 500,000 customers in next 12 months

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Tuesday that his satellite internet service Starlink was growing quickly and he expected the number of customers to reach half a million over the next 12 months. Starlink now has more than 1,500 satellites aloft and is operating in about a...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Musk says total investments in Starlink to reach $20-$30 billion

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Elon Musk said on Tuesday that total investments in Starlink would reach between $5 billion and $10 billion before the satellite internet venture achieves positive cash flow. Over the lifetime of the project, total investments could run to $20-$30 billion, the Tesla Inc CEO told the Mobile...
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says Starlink Has Breached 'Strategically Important Threshold' Of 69,420 Simultaneously Active Users

SpaceX founder Elon Musk announced on Saturday that its high-speed, satellite-based internet service Starlink has breached the "strategically important threshold" of 69,420 simultaneous active users. What Happened: The numbers "69" and "420," referring to a sexual position and cannabis culture respectively, are often mentioned by Musk in different contexts, and...
Stocksitechpost.com

Dogecoin Price Gets Big Boost After Crypto Crash, Thanks to 'Important' Elon Musk Tweet

There's no stopping Elon Musk and his passionate support for Dogecoin. The Tesla CEO again made Dogecoin value climb five percent in the last 24 hours after tweeting that it's "important to support" a Dogecoin upgrade that would result in lower transaction fees, which he said was part of his ultimate goal of making the meme-based coin "the currency of Earth," Forbes posted.
Stocksu.today

Elon Musk Voices Support for Proposal That He Believes Will Help Dogecoin Win Against Bitcoin

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has just voiced his support for a proposal that would dramatically change Dogecoin’s fee policy. The proposal—which was published on Github by Liberate, Inc CEO Patrick Lodder—posits that the recommended fee of 1 DOGE disincentivizes on-chain transaction activity. He points out that transacting Dogecoin is currently five times more expensive than transacting Litecoin.