A Windows 11 SE leak offers a glimpse of the next ecosystem-locked SKU of Microsoft’s upcoming OS upgrade, but there might be a few surprises. Microsoft is gearing up to launch the next major upgrade for its PC operating system — tentatively called Windows 11 — on June 24, but it appears that an ecosystem-locked version called Windows 11 SE is in the pipeline too. Now, this is not a new direction for the software giant, as the company already offers a product called Windows 10 S (or Windows 10 in S mode) on its Surface portfolio.