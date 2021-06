A trio of Bethel kids were featured in a short video that won a regional Emmy award. The video aired in the “Molly of Denali” segment "Awesome Alaskan Kids." Joining us for “Coffee at KYUK” with Anna Rose MacArthur are Silas Lefferts, his sister, Nora Lefferts, and their friend Jackson Iverson to talk about the film they made about their friends in Bethel. Watch the video here.