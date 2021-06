When the Mets first traded for Edwin Díaz in 2018, they acquired the best closer in the game at the time. He won the Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year award after an incredible year in which he saved a league-leading 57 games with a 1.96 ERA. He set a new Mariners record for saves with his blazing fastball that touched 100 mph while also unleashing a wipeout slider. What the Mets didn’t realize at the time, however, was that they acquired the closer with one of the best, if not the best, entrance music in the game.