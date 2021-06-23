BNL’s Jones, Girgis qualify for State Junior
MONTGOMERY – Bedford North Lawrence’s Jett Jones and Colten Girgis qualified for the Indiana Boys State Junior Championship during golf action at Country Oaks. Jones carded an even-par 72 and Girgis fired a 73 to advance to the State Junior at Purdue’s Ackerman-Allen Course on July 5-9. Jones carded four birdies and tied for second in the field behind Bloomington South’s Happy Gilmore (71). Girgis posted two birdies and finished fourth. The top 12 in the qualifier advanced to the State.www.wbiw.com