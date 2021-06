When Jeff McNeil returns to the Mets, it will not be strictly as a fielder. While McNeil played only second base on 16 May before straining his left hamstring, manager Luis Rojas planned to use him on occasion in the outfield, where McNeil had seen some time in each of the previous two years. With so many capable infielders on the roster, from Luis Guillorm to Jonathan Villar to Jose Peraza, Rojas can use McNeil in the outfield as long as Michael Conforto (stressed hamstring) and Brandon Nimmo (finger) are in the squad. Not ready to join again.