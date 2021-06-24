Falling Rock Tap House closing after nearly 25 years in business

DENVER – After nearly 25 years in business, a downtown Denver landmark is calling it quits.

The owner of the Falling Rock Tap House says after struggling through the pandemic, they are being crushed by the current labor shortage and staff is just burned out.

"I've been getting phone calls and text and messages from people from all over the world and they are just heartbroken,” said owner Chris Black.

Their last day will be Sunday.

If you would like to own a piece of history, many of the items inside the tap house such as signs, tap handles, and glassware are for sale. The items are listed on the Falling Rock Tap House’s Facebook page and at https://fallingrocktaphouse.com/product/

Denver7 photojournalist Eric English takes us for one last look at the Falling Rock Tap House in the video below.

After nearly 25 years in business, the Falling Rock Tap House is closing for good