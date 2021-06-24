Cancel
Columbia, MO

Driver dies after crash on Highway 63 closes part of Stadium Blvd. Wednesday afternoon

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 5 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Police in Columbia confirmed one person was killed in a crash on Highway 63 near Stadium Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the driver, 39-year-old Wesley Griffith was not wearing his seat belt when he struck a median on Highway 63.

Police say the car then vaulted off the overpass and landed on Stadium Boulevard below.

Griffith was ejected from the vehicle

Stadium Boulevard was closed for over an hour as crews worked to clear debris.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

The post Driver dies after crash on Highway 63 closes part of Stadium Blvd. Wednesday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

