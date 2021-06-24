RIMBA Joins Panel Discussion to Ensure Effective Communication Throughout the Home Buying Process

Say what you will about huge companies not having an impact on housing, MLOs can’t ignore the fact that they’re here. The latest example is global real estate investment and land asset management company Walton Global Holdings launching a build-to-rent (BTR) line that will leverage its more than 81,000 acres of U.S. land assets to create near-term opportunities for single-family home rental developments. On a much smaller scale, living at the beach sounds nice… but expensive. So this might be handy: The 10 Most Affordable Beach Towns for 2021. Doesn't matter what you pay people if they don't have the time off occasionally to enjoy it, right? (The audio version of today’s commentary, available here, is sponsored by Origence and features an interview with Brit Barker, VP of Enterprise Solutions, and Andrew Weiss, SVP of Platform Strategy, on determining where automation should be applied in your lending process for optimal performance.)