Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

RIMBA Joins Panel Discussion to Ensure Effective Communication Throughout the Home Buying Process

By PRWeb
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Amid Rhode Island’s red-hot, record-setting real estate market, the local associations of realtors and mortgage lenders are teaming up to make the process of buying and selling homes smoother and less daunting for consumers. On May 26, the Rhode Island Association of REALTORS® (RIAR)...

www.sfgate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Agent#Real Estate Prices#Home Buying#Prweb#Zoom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Mortgages
Related
Real Estateappraisalbuzz.com

Homepoint Merging Large-Lender Resources with ‘Small-Lender Feel’

Wholesale mortgage lender Homepoint has debuted Amplify, its new service model that combines localized support with Homepoint’s national platform for mortgage brokers. Under this new model, Homepoint will form regional support teams aligned with Homepoint’s six regions: Central, Northeast, Northwest, South, Southeast and Southwest. Each region will have designated teams of loan coordinators, underwriters, closers and loan funders paired with account executives that already service broker partners in those respective areas.
Real Estateworldfinancialreview.com

5 Ways Digital Innovation Has Reshaped the Mortgage Industry

The Digital Age has triggered a technological metamorphosis, drastically changing the face of almost every industry you can think of for both the business and the consumer. To no surprise, the mortgage industry is no exception. Customers now expect the fastest possible results, plus a wide array of digital tools...
Real EstateSFGate

Churchill Stateside Group Closes $30,850,000 USDA Rural Development 538 Loan in North Charleston, South Carolina, the Largest 538 Loan in the Program's History

CLEARWATER, Fla. (PRWEB) June 29, 2021. Churchill Stateside Group, LLC (CSG), a real estate and renewable energy financial services company, is pleased to announce the closing of financing for a new-construction workforce housing project in North Charleston, South Carolina. Preserve at Ridgeville will consist of 240 units catering to family tenancy. The capital stack consists of a USDA Rural Development 538 Option 3 Construction Advance Loan and Private Equity. CSG is providing the USDA Rural Development 538 Loan totaling $30,850,000. According to USDA’s online data, this is the largest 538 loan in the program’s history.
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Network Funding's Nicholas Ripple To Appear On The Mortgage Leadership Outlook

The next installment in the Mortgage Leadership Outlook's Tech Stack Heroes collaboration with BeSmartee will feature Nicholas Ripple, head of product for Network Funding. The next installment in the Mortgage Leadership Outlook's Tech Stack Heroes collaboration with BeSmartee will feature Nicholas Ripple, head of product for Network Funding. Andrew Berman and BeSmartee's co-founder and CEO Tim Nguyen will chat with Ripple about his path to become head of product at Network Funding, Network Funding's tech stack, major opportunities and obstacles facing independent mortgage lenders over the next two years on Wednesday, June 30.
Colorado Springs, COGazette

Money & the Law: Pandemic creates chaos for commercial real estate investors

In mostly normal times (which these are not), investing in commercial real estate is an attractive proposition. The investor buys or constructs a building for use in commercial activities — stores, restaurants, offices — using, for the most part, borrowed money. The investor then puts tenants in the building who pay rent and an additional amount to cover operating costs — insurance, maintenance, repairs, real estate taxes, utilities. The investor uses the rent to make the mortgage payments and takes home what’s left as a return on investment.
Real Estaterismedia.com

3 Ways to Unlock the Power of Real Estate Referrals

The end of a real estate transaction doesn’t mark the end of your relationship with the client. In fact, this is a transitionary period that will really determine if your relationship develops into more money-making opportunities. “We believe that the next transaction is embedded in the current transaction. A simple...
Midland, MIHuron Daily Tribune

Planning commission to discuss city master planning process

The Midland Planning Commission will discuss the city’s master planning process during its next meeting. Commissioners will convene for a regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22. The public can tune in over Zoom, phone or online at the city’s website. The master planning process began in January,...
Denver, COPosted by
9NEWS

Panel discussion: Surviving the explosive housing market

COLORADO, USA — Is the American Dream of home ownership turning into a nightmare?. Hedge funds and pension funds are competing head-to-head with young couples trying to buy houses in Colorado right now. Buyers are facing all-cash offers, bidding wars, and sight-unseen offers thousands of dollars over asking price within minutes of a home hitting the market.
Economybizjournals

7 tips to help your company communicate effectively

This year, we’ve adjusted to our new normal and are coming to terms with the fact that the way we do business has changed. One of the biggest changes: how you, as the chief executive, communicate with and about your company internally and externally. From having meetings with your executive team to connecting with customers and vendors, communication is an essential part of any business.
EconomyForbes

14 Tips For Crafting An Effective Apology Communications Plan

In today’s digital world, social media users will often collectively call out a business for its missteps. These online conversations can go viral faster than communications teams can scramble to control the damage to the organization’s reputation. When a company suddenly finds itself needing to issue a public apology, it...
Real Estatebestadvice.co.uk

Loans Warehouse joins MAB specialist broker panel

Specialist broker Loans Warehouse has been added Mortgage Advice Bureau’s (MAB) new specialist broker panel. MAB’s advisers will now have access to the broker’s service for second charge mortgages, bridging and development finance. Peter Brodnicki (pictured), CEO of Mortgage Advice Bureau, said: “We’re delighted to launch our specialist broker panel,...
Real EstateInman.com

'Teams are the exciting future of real estate': Vija Williams

Williams believes teams have a leg up on traditional brokerages, but they can better position themselves to be the changing face of real estate. This June, Inman’s editorial theme is Teams — we’re going to go deep on what it takes to grow your team amid this intense seller’s market. And if you’re not already a subscriber to our Teams Beat email newsletter, sent every Thursday, sign up now.
Real EstateMortgageNewsDaily.com

Community Lending, 1099, Compensation, NOO, Non-QM products; Government Loan Program Changes

Say what you will about huge companies not having an impact on housing, MLOs can’t ignore the fact that they’re here. The latest example is global real estate investment and land asset management company Walton Global Holdings launching a build-to-rent (BTR) line that will leverage its more than 81,000 acres of U.S. land assets to create near-term opportunities for single-family home rental developments. On a much smaller scale, living at the beach sounds nice… but expensive. So this might be handy: The 10 Most Affordable Beach Towns for 2021. Doesn't matter what you pay people if they don't have the time off occasionally to enjoy it, right? (The audio version of today’s commentary, available here, is sponsored by Origence and features an interview with Brit Barker, VP of Enterprise Solutions, and Andrew Weiss, SVP of Platform Strategy, on determining where automation should be applied in your lending process for optimal performance.)
Colorado Statedenverhomesearchnow.com

Colorado Homeowners Wealth Increases Through Growing Equity This Year

Building financial wealth and stability remains one of the top reasons Americans choose to own a home, and as a homeowner, your wealth often grows without you even realizing it. In a recent paper published by the Urban Institute, Home Ownership is Affordable Housing, author Mike Loftin illustrates how homeowners increase their equity and their wealth simply by making monthly mortgage payments:
Marketstheapopkavoice.com

5 Reasons Why Property Buyers Hire Qualified Real Estate Agents

One of the biggest questions that face real estate property buyers is whether or not to hire an agent. Each has its own pros and cons but when you take a look at the bigger picture, there are a lot more of the former than the latter. Besides, some people’s decision not to work with a real estate agent stems from the assumption that they will pay exorbitant fees. However, if you hire a good one, every dollar will be well worth the investment.
Teller County, COGazette

Shortages of lumber and other resources continue to plague real estate market in Teller County, elsewhere

Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of articles about real estate in Teller County. The first one talked about the high prices of homes in addition to the lack of inventory. In the second, the county assessor talked about the increase in home valuations. This article looks at the cost of materials such as lumber for those who want to start from scratch.
Lifestyleehotelier.com

4 effective hotel communication strategies in times of crisis

Hotels still have decisions to make in times of crisis. But when they do, they might only have 20% of the information required. Most businesses will either take a back seat and passively allow the crisis to gradually tighten its grip around them or completely overreact. But successful hotels will prepare themselves for the crisis and stand up and take control.