Laha to serve as interim Fitchburg police chief
The City of Fitchburg will have a new interim police chief starting July 12. Deputy chief Matthew Laha will take over leadership of the department on the same day that current chief Chad Brecklin starts as the permanent city administrator, a news release from City of Fitchburg human resources manager Sarah Olson said. Brecklin leaves the department after 22 years of service within the city, and 24 as a member of law enforcement.www.unifiednewsgroup.com