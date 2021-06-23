Cancel
Fitchburg, WI

Laha to serve as interim Fitchburg police chief

By Kimberly Wethal Unified Newspaper Group
unifiednewsgroup.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Fitchburg will have a new interim police chief starting July 12. Deputy chief Matthew Laha will take over leadership of the department on the same day that current chief Chad Brecklin starts as the permanent city administrator, a news release from City of Fitchburg human resources manager Sarah Olson said. Brecklin leaves the department after 22 years of service within the city, and 24 as a member of law enforcement.

www.unifiednewsgroup.com
