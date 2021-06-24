Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Oasis Institute Recruits Volunteers 50+ to Help At-Risk Children: Retirees needed to tutor in local school districts to bridge COVID-19 knowledge gaps

By PRWeb
SFGate
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. The Oasis Institute, a nonprofit educational organization dedicated to enriching the lives of adults ages 50+, has announced growth in the largest intergenerational tutoring program in the United States, connecting retired individuals with opportunities to serve as literacy tutors in school districts across the country. More than 500 volunteers are needed now for Fall 2021 assignments in local school districts.

www.sfgate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Tutors#K 12 School#Charity#The Oasis Institute#Prweb#Michigan Medicine#Click#The Oasis Network#Twitter#Linkedin#Https Www
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
AARP
News Break
Charities
Related
Butts County, GAjacksonprogress-argus.com

Volunteers needed to help feed school children over summer break

Concerned Clergy of Butts County, HOPE Atlanta Smart Lunch Smart Kids, and local volunteers will be feeding Butts County Schools students while they are out of school during the month of June. The groups will meet at Jackson High School with the school system’s nutrition staff every Monday and Wednesday...
AdvocacyFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Tutors needed as students fall behind due to COVID

COVID-19 has created many challenges over the last year, especially in the classroom setting. Recent data shows many students are falling further behind, meaning the need for tutors is more important than ever. Ty Hegwood with The Wisconsin Reading Corps joins FOX6 WakeUp to explain the need for classroom volunteers come fall.
Tallahassee, FLWCTV

Summer 850 initiative to help prevent COVID-19 education gaps

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Summer has officially begun for Leon County Schools, kicking off a new learning initiative: #Summer850. Assistant Superintendent Gillian Gregory says that the pandemic provided a lot of data for the district when it comes to student needs, and Summer 850 will help address them. “We did...
Madison, WIwhbl.com

State Launches New Program to Help Schools Test for COVID-19

MADISON, WI (WTAQ) — As the COVID-19 pandemic wanes school districts with unvaccinated younger students will likely have to maintain some testing protocol into the Fall and Winter months. The Wisconsin Department of Health Service is launching a new program to help those schools handle COVID-19 testing. “The program is...
Amarillo, TXThe Amarillo Pioneer

WTAMU Volunteers to Help With Opportunity School

West Texas A&M University volunteers will brighten up a valuable community partner’s new early learning center during the annual Day of Caring. WT will work with Opportunity School from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 18 at its new Amarillo location, 406 S. Osage St., during the annual volunteer event for the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon.
Charitieschurchleaders.com

Need Children’s Ministry Volunteers? How to Recruit New Team Members

At a recent Kidmin Conference, I taught about how to invite people to join your program’s volunteer team. To get the creative juices flowing, I asked attendees to design prototype recruitment posters. The goal was to illustrate the principles I’d described for when they need children’s ministry volunteers. The group...
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Angela Kervorkian-Wattle

Cleveland Metropolitan School District helps Pass the Love with Waffles + Mochi meal kits for families in need

CLEVELAND, OH — Pass the Love with Waffles + Mochi is a campaign to help families in need face hunger by distributing healthy ingredients and showing them how to eat healthy for a lifetime. It is a nationwide campaign that started on June 1 in Cleveland and aired on local television news cameras on Tuesday at Andrew J. Rickoff School, one of nine food distribution sites.
Public Healthphennd.org

UChicago 2021 Summer Institute for Educators: Global and Local Inequities: Reflections of the COVID-19 Pandemic – Jun 23,24,28,29

Join The Pulitzer Center in partnership with the University of Chicago for a virtual conference! The Summer Institute for Educators will bring together award-winning journalists and educational resources focused on global inequalities exacerbated COVID-19. This multi-day virtual conference for educators brings together award-winning journalists supported by the Pulitzer Center on...
Los Angeles County, CAscvnews.com

SCV School Districts Set to Reject COVID-19 Testing Funds

Many Santa Clarita Valley school districts plan to reject Centers for Disease Control (CDC) funding to provide comprehensive COVID-19-screening programs at SCV schools. The Los Angeles County Office of Education allocated $7.5 million – out of $300 million for the county’s 80 public school districts and many private schools – for SCV’s six districts last month.
Texas StateVictoria Advocate

Texas school districts plan for federal COVID-19 relief funds

School districts and administrators are preparing to receive their portion of the latest COVID-19 relief packages with community outreach. Districts in Texas will receive the third round of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund. The funds are allocated from the federal government down to the Texas Education Agency, which distributes them to districts across the state. Victoria’s school district is anticipated to receive $28 million-$29 million from that fund, but that has yet to be confirmed by the state or the district.
Jackson, MSWLBT

JPS recruits tutors for 2021-2022 school year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson public schools is teaming up with Americorp to provide tutors for kids that need help in reading and math. “Without a strong foundation early on, many kids will fall behind in reading. The problem is most acute for children living in poverty, children of color, English Language Learners, and children with disabilities,” explains Karla Edwards, director of Mississippi programs.