Chandler, AZ

Chandler USD governing board approves 15% budget override for November ballot

By Alexa D' Angelo
Community Impact Phoenix
Community Impact Phoenix
 5 days ago
Voters will see a Chandler USD maintenance and operations budget override on the Nov. 2 ballot after the Chandler USD governing board voted to call for the override election during a meeting June 23. The vote was unanimous among the board members. The district is currently operating under a 15%...

Community Impact Phoenix

Community Impact Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ
PoliticsPosted by
Community Impact Phoenix

Higley USD governing board passes larger budgets for FY 2021-22

The Higley USD governing board unanimously approved the district’s budgets for fiscal year 2021-22 at its June 23 meeting. Maintenance and operations, which funds day-to-day operations including most salaries, is set for $106.76 million while unrestricted capital will be $23.52 million. That budget includes buildings; maintenance; buses; and soft capital items, such as textbooks, software and technology devices.
TrafficPosted by
Community Impact Phoenix

Recker Road project reaches 60% completion

Construction for improvements on Recker Road between Loop 202-Santan Freeway to Ray Road is approximately 60% complete. The improvements will bring Recker Road to minor arterial road standards, including four lanes, bike lanes, sidewalks and streetlights. Construction, which started in January 2020, restarted the first week of May from a...
Chandler, AZPosted by
Community Impact Phoenix

Chandler City Council to hold public hearing on proposed budget, vote on it June 10

Chandler City Council will host a public hearing on the city's proposed $1.06 billion budget during a meeting June 10 before voting on the budget proposal. Chandler City Council also adopted the fiscal year 2021-22 tentative budget and 2022-31 tentative capital improvement program. The FY 2021-22 budget totals $1,058,074,338 and includes funding for departmental operating budgets of $411,883,447; funding for debt service of $73,753,925; budget for equipment, technology and vehicle replacements of $5,086,418; and contingencies and reserves in the amount of $198,378,473 in various funds, according to supporting agenda documents from the May 27 meeting. The capital budget includes $113,260,825 in new appropriation, capital carryforward of $255,461,250, and contingency and reserve funding of $250,000, according to the agenda documents.
PoliticsPosted by
Community Impact Phoenix

Higley USD taking bond question to voters

The Higley USD governing board unanimously voted June 9 to put a bond question on the ballot. The proposed $95 million bond places an emphasis on funding technology and safety and security, district officials said, with $15.5 million spent in those areas. It also includes:. $3.5 million for transportation;. $32...
Chandler, AZPosted by
Community Impact Phoenix

Chandler City Council calls for bond election in November, adopts tentative budget, approves several agreements

Chandler City Council called for a special bond election to be held in November and approved the city's tentative budget during a meeting May 27. The bond election will be for a total of $272,685,000—$72.98 million for parks, $25.16 million for the fire department, $55.19 million for police, $85.78 million for streets and $33.57 million for municipal facilities. The special election will be held Nov. 2.
Maricopa County, AZPosted by
Community Impact Phoenix

Home construction projects on the rise across Maricopa County

Home construction permits are seeing a sharp increase across Maricopa County, according to data from the Maricopa County Assessor's Office. Between January and April, the Maricopa County Assessor's Office reported 19,232 permits for home construction work, according to the county. That represents a 81.67% increase in the number of permits received in 2019 during the same time window when the county received 10,587.