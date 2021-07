The soulful English artist Yola is back with her newest single “Starlight,” released on July 1 and paired with a romantically-charged music video. “The world seems to attach a negative trope of cold heartlessness to the concept of any sexual connection that isn’t marriage,” Yola says. “This song looks through a lens of warmth, specifically when it comes to sex positivity. Understanding the necessity of every stage of connection and that it is possible for every stage of your journey in love, sex and connection to be nurturing.”