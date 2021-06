Think back for a moment. Its February 23rd, 2021. Texas is still thawing out after a winter storm unlike anything we’ve ever seen. Texas Tech Baseball is 0-3 overall and you’re thinking to yourself: I just don’t think Tech will do much this season. Who could blame you? It was a popular opinion at the time. Austin Becker was done for the year, Hunter Dobbins was shut down, and Jacob Brustoski was done as well. They were supposed to anchor this pitching staff along with transfers like Patrick Monteverde and Brandon Birdsell. The bullpen looked lackluster and you gave up 10 combined runs in the top of the ninth in two games of the opening season tournament, The State Farm College Baseball Showdown.