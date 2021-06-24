Kessler Foundation grants prepare jobseekers with disabilities for post-pandemic opportunities

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our local communities with disproportionate impacts on those already marginalized and most vulnerable, the Puget Sound Energy (PSE) Foundation has once again committed to helping communities HEAL. With ongoing and exacerbated challenges faced by communities, including racial inequities or health and welfare insecurities, the 2021 grant awards will focus on the most immediate needs such as housing, food, childcare and other essential services.