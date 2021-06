Will be available day one on Game Pass. Shredders is a new snowboarding game coming to the Xbox Series X|S this December and launching day one on Xbox Game Pass. The basic idea behind Shredders is that you will be trying to earn an invitation to an exclusive snowboarding event. To do so, you will be pulling off tricks and trying to combo your way to the hearts and minds of judges. You will need to "master the art of park riding, backcountry, rails, and massive kickers" to earn your place.